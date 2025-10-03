Boy who survived cancer hopes to inspire others; meets President Trump at the White House

WASHINGTON — A local childhood cancer survivor met with President Donald Trump this week.

Shaler Area High School student Jimmy Spagnolo stood in the Oval Office as President Trump signed an executive order on cancer research.

Channel 11 spoke with Jimmy and his family about the experience and the lives they hope to change.

Jimmy has a way of making friends.

Last year, he charmed Duquesne Light crews working on his street, who presented him with a hard hat and other gifts.

“It was friggin awesome, whoo,” said Jimmy.

Now in 10th grade, Jimmy just made a new friend.

“The president signed a baseball for me because I asked very nicely,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy was also given a presidential coin.

The whole Spagnolo family, his parents and 12-year-old sister Lily all visited the White House.

“I was a voice for all of the kids going through cancer,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy was diagnosed with cancer when he was just 4 months old.

The Spaniols were in DC as President Trump signed an executive order that doubles the funding for the childhood cancer data initiative to 100 million dollars and explores the possible use of artificial intelligence in pediatric cancer research.

Lacie Spagnolo, Jimmy’s mother, says AI can speed up access to clinical trials.

“They don’t have time to wait because they need results now and I’m hoping the AI feature with funding really makes a difference in pediatric families’ lives,” Lacie said.

For Jimmy, meeting the president was just the beginning. He hopes to continue to inspire others.

“It was so incredible to do something historical like this. I want to represent kids like me.”

Question: “Why do you want to help kids like you?”

Jimmy: “Because I want to help them get through this.”

Jimmy is off all medicines and he’s been cancer-free for two years.

