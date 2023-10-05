Boys-only boarding school in Westmoreland County to open its doors to girls

The Kiski School in Saltsburg prides itself on tradition, welcoming students from 19 states and 28 countries. But now they’re embracing what they call “a new era” as, after 136 years in operation, girls will soon be accepted at the school.

An initial group of around two dozen girls is anticipated in the fall of 2024. They will live in a newly renovated dorm on campus, separate from the boys.

To ensure a smooth transition, Kiski has formed a co-ed advisory board and added a new “dean of girls” position.

We spoke with the head of school, who said that school leaders have actually been considering the move to co-ed since the 1970s. He said this change was triggered by the pandemic, which posed several challenges, including a decline in the international student population, an increased demand for financial aid, and a national trend of fewer families being interested in this type of education.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta will have more about the athletic programs for girls on Channel 11 News at Noon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group