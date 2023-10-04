2 males shot, killed in Pittsburgh overnight

PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot and killed in the city’s Hill District overnight.

BREAKING: Two people are dead after a shooting near the intersection of Webster and Somers Streets in the Hill District. @PghPublicSafety told us one was shot in the head - he died at the scene. Another male shooting victim was shot in the chest and died at the hospital @WPXI pic.twitter.com/oh2EbHWwDd — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) October 4, 2023

Police got a ShotSpotter alert around 3 a.m. in the area of Webster Avenue. Medics were on their way to attend to the first shooting victim when they spotted the second lying in the street. That male was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The first victim was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital.

Channel 11 asked Pittsburgh Public Safety officials if they know what led up to this or if they’ve identified the shooter or shooters. They said they’re still in the preliminary stages of the investigation and will release more information when they can.

Officers are asking any neighbors to check their doorbell or surveillance cameras to see if they have video that could help with the investigation.

