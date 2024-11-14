Braddock fugitive arrested after trying to escape police through second-floor window

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A fugitive from Braddock was taken into custody Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Tremond Alston, 26, had been a fugitive since June when a bench warrant was issued for a probation violation connected to a 2021 guilty plea to numerous charges including firearms violations, terroristic threats and DUI.

The sheriff’s office said Alston has a history of firearms violations. He also had two active warrants for new firearms related charges out of Pittsburgh and Duquesne.

Detectives learned that Alston was staying with the mother of his child on Mapleview Drive. When officials arrived at the house Wednesday morning, Alston tried to escape through the second-floor window.

Alston was taken into custody without further incident and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group