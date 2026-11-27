BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Thanksgiving is now in the rearview mirror, and the Christmas season is officially kicking off!

At Brady’s Run Park, that means the return of the Brady’s Run Christmas Tree Festival after a one-year hiatus.

“It’s been great so far. Everyone’s having a really good time,” said ‘Santa Claus.’ “A lot of people coming through and they’re all just very excited to see Mrs. Claus and myself and plus looking at all these wonderful trees.”

There are 43 trees this year, each with a different theme.

You can find a patriotic tree, a tree decked out with Hot Wheels, and even a Dolly Parton tree.

If you like one, you can bid on it. If you win? It’s yours!

“So anyone can bid on any of these trees, take any of them home, and we have numerous wreaths also that are just beautiful,” said Kim Monroe, Event Coordinator.

Aside from the trees, there’s live entertainment, visits with Santa, and vendors from small businesses all across Beaver County.

There’s everything from candles, paintings, and jewelry, and some stuff is $5 or less!

“I wanted to be like Santa’s Secret Shop for kids to come in,” Monroe said. “Parents will be with them, maybe they can get something for mom, dad, grandpa, siblings, and maybe not some of the stuff that you get that they have to do at school.”

There’s a $5 donation at the door for anyone 11-years and older. 10 and younger get in for free.

This year, all of the proceeds from those donations and the tree auction go directly to Bags and Blessings.

“They are a faith-based organization dedicated to bringing love and hope to those going through cancer,” Munroe said.

The festival runs through Sunday, ending with the tree auction at 5 p.m.

For more information on hours and how to bid on trees, click here .

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