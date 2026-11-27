PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their first notable move of the offseason. Catcher Henry Davis has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for utilityman Tim Tawa, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Davis was selected by the Pirates with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. He made his MLB debut two years later and has totaled 283 games with Pittsburgh over the last four seasons. Davis owns a .178/.265/.300 batting line with 27 doubles, 25 home runs, 89 RBI and eight stolen bases.

The 27-year-old appeared in a career-high 97 games for the Pirates this season. He batted .172/.272/.313 batting line with six doubles, 10 home runs, 38 RBI and three stolen bases.

While Davis hasn’t had much success offensively in the big leagues, he’s established himself as a strong defensive catcher. Davis appeared in 94 games behind the plate this season and totaled eight defensive runs saved. He also led all MLB catchers with a 45.9% caught stealing rate.

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