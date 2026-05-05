Detectives ‘a step away’ from solving decades-old murder of 15-year-old girl in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The family of a 15-year-old murder victim is still searching for answers more than 30 years after the heartbreaking crime.

The teenage girl’s body was found near train tracks in Bethel Park in the nineties. No one has ever been charged or arrested.

While police say the investigation remains active and remain optimistic about solving the case, family members are understandably frustrated.

The lead detective just told 11 Investigates they are “a step away” from solving the case.

Tonight on Channel 11, Investigative Reporter Jatara McGee is sitting down with the victim’s family, discussing how they are thinking outside the box to find the killer and talking with police about how technology may help solve this decades-old mystery.

11 Investigates Bethel Park Cold Case tonight at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 11 News.

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