MLB suspends Pirates pitcher, manager for intentional throw at player

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates’ manager and a pitcher were both suspended during a recent incident during a game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The MLB announced Tuesday that pitcher Chris Devenski was suspended for three games and issued an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Sal Stewart at the top of the seventh inning last Saturday. The throw led to Devenski’s ejection from the game.

The suspension, unless appealed, will begin on Tuesday — which is the start of the Pirates’ road series in Arizona. If Devenski elects to appeal, the discipline will be held until the appeals process is complete.

Kelly was suspended for one game and issued an undisclosed fine for Devenski’s actions. He will serve the suspension on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group