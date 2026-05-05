Verizon outage impacting Pittsburgh region

PITTBURGH — Verizon is experiencing a widespread outage.

According to Verizon’s status map, data, voice, text and wireless home internet are limited throughout the WPXI viewing area. The website says it’s a “known issue” and Verizon is working on a solution.

The company expects a fix to be implemented around 10 p.m.

DownDetector shows that issues with Verizon service are being reported across the East Coast, into the southern United States and even in Seattle.

Channel 11 viewers report their phones going into SOS mode, along with other connectivity issues.

Verizon users can make calls over Wi-Fi, even without cell service. Click here to learn more.

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