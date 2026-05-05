Former World Series-winning Pirates outfielder, coach dies

PITTSBURGH — A former World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates has died at age 94.

The team says former outfielder and coach Bob Skinner died on Monday.

Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said Skinner was an important member of the 1960 World Series championship team.

“Bob was a talented player, a proud Pirate and a respected member of the baseball community, Nutting said. ”On behalf of the entire Pirates organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Bob’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.”

Skinner made his Major League debut with the Pirates in 1954, then went on to play nine of his 12 seasons with the team.

On top of winning the World Series, he was a two-time All-Star in 1958 and 1960.

Skinner played two seasons with Cincinnati and three seasons with St. Louis before retiring.

Once his playing career was over, Skinner went on to coach several teams, finding his way back to the Pirates from 1974-76 and again from 1979-85, until he retired.

As a coach, he earned his second World Series with the Pirates in 1979.

Skinner is survived by his wife, three sons and eight grandchildren.

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