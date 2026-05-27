Breeze Airways celebrating its 5th anniversary with nearly half off flights

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways celebrates its fifth anniversary on May 27. To mark the milestone, the airline is offering 45% off flights across its network.

The airline commenced operations on May 27, 2021, with its inaugural flight from Tampa to Charleston. Since its launch, Breeze Airways has expanded its service from 16 cities to 88 cities across 35 states and five countries, operating more than 300 routes nationwide.

“Five years ago, we set out to prove that travelers shouldn’t have to choose between a low fare and a good experience — that you really can have your cake and eat it too,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways founder and CEO. “In that time, we’ve become the fastest-growing airline in the country – increasing seat capacity by more than 40% last year alone while improving profitability. It’s evidence that we’re achieving our purpose of ‘Nice people, flying nice people, to nice places.”

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