Brent Davis officialy named as Pitt’s tight ends coach

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi has officially added Brent Davis to the Pitt Football coaching staff as the new tight ends coach.

Narduzzi expressed enthusiasm for Davis’ extensive experience, stating, “Brent’s experience and knowledge extend far beyond the tight ends room.” Narduzzi emphasized that Davis’ understanding of offensive strategies will aid in maximizing their approach to the game.

Davis has held several significant coaching positions before joining Pitt. Most recently, he served as the tight ends coach, co-offensive line coach and offensive analyst at Virginia Tech from 2023 to 2025. While with the Hokies, his teams were recognized for consistently ranking among the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top rushing offenses, including a record-setting 362 rushing yards in a Military Bowl victory over Tulane.

Before his tenure at Virginia Tech, Davis spent nine seasons as the offensive coordinator at Army, where his teams were noted for being among the nation’s elite rushing squads. Notably, his units led the country in rushing yards in 2017 and achieved top-five rankings multiple times during his service, contributing to several nine-win seasons and five bowl game appearances.

Davis began his coaching career at Georgia Southern, where he served as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He helped lead the Eagles to three national semifinal appearances, and his teams topped the national rushing offense charts in both 2011 and 2012. Additionally, he served as the offensive coordinator at VMI Keydets football, where his teams also led the nation in rushing twice.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group