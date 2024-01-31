Brentwood Borough School District on modified lockdown due to nearby police incident

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — The Brentwood Borough School District is on a modified lockdown due to a police incident in the area.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the 100 block of Hillson Avenue at around 9:03 a.m.

There was also police on a second scene about two miles away near the intersection of Route 51 and Route 88. Our crews saw a woman being put into a police car.

Right now, it’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Brentwood Borough School District’s website said all students, faculty and staff are safe at this time. The modified lockdown means no one will be let in or out of the buildings.

The lockdown is in effect until further notice, the district said.

Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland is at the scene working to learn what happened. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group