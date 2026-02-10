Brentwood School District closing elementary schools, investing in opening new one

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A local school district is moving forward with closing two of its elementary schools.

It’s all part of a consolidation plan for a newly constructed Brentwood Elementary School.

Elroy Elementary School and Moore Elementary School are set to close at the end of this school year.

The new $38 million elementary school is designed to hold 650 students.

It will also have special education rooms, safety upgrades and expanded common spaces like the cafeteria and gym.

Superintendent Amy Burch said this school is designed to help students grow.

“It’s an investment into our future. Our children truly are our future and being able to give them access to these resources will give them a step up on other students that don’t have those same resources,” Burch said.

The new elementary school is set to open in September of this year.

The district plans to have a few more meetings to go over plans with parents.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group