Bret Michaels, Wiz Khalifa perform before NFL Draft picks on Friday

PITTSBURGH — It was an electric afternoon in the North Shore as a live musical performance was held on the Draft Stage before picks were made on Friday.

Bret Michaels and Wiz Khalifa performed for thousands of fans.

Michaels sang four songs: “Nothing but a Good Time,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” and “Talk Dirty to Me.”

Wiz Khalifa performed “Black and Yellow,” “We Dem Boyz,” and “See You Again.”

The two then collaborated on a performance of “Sweet Home Alabama” to kick things off.

The media was asked not to record the remaining songs, but the audience loved the rest of the show and it got vibes high before the rest of the day continued.

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