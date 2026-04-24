Man dies at hospital after stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead following a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Roselle Court around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic fight followed by a stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the upper left side of his chest. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived.

He was transported to a hospital in grave condition, where he died a short time later.

Police said a woman was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Pittsburgh detectives continue to investigate.

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