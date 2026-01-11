Brewery in South Side issued consumer alert over reported pest infestation, improper cleaning

PITTSBURGH — Health officials have issued a consumer alert for a brewery in Pittsburgh’s South Side after nearly two dozen violations were found during a recent inspection.

According to a report issued by the Allegheny County Health Department, inspectors found 21 violations at Sly Fox Brewery at The Highline during an inspection on Jan. 8.

Of those violations, two were considered “high” risk.

Under cleaning and sanitation, inspectors note that the brewery’s can opener blade was “soiled with old, dried food debris.”

Inspectors say they found “too many to count” mouse droppings around the whole facility, including multiple locations in the kitchen. Investigators consider this a repeat violation.

Other medium or low-risk violations include improper date marking of prepared foods, inadequate sanitizer concentration, lack of hand washing supplies in several locations and lack of a certified food protection manager.

For the consumer alert to be removed, inspectors say the brewery must remove all rodent droppings and disinfect all surfaces, thoroughly clean all areas and deep clean fryer equipment.

Click here to read the full report.

