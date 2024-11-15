Bridge in Upper St. Clair closed until further notice

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — The Country Club Drive Bridge in Upper St. Clair is closed until further notice, PennDOT announced Friday.
The bridge stretches over Washington Road.
PennDOT decided to close the bridge after a recent inspection. It will be closed while further repair options are “further evaluated and completed.”
See detour information below:
West of the structure
- Turn right onto Old Washington Road
- Turn right onto McMurray Road (Route 3004)
- Turn right onto Country Club Drive
- End Detour
East of the structure
- Turn left onto McMurray Road (Route 3004)
- Turn left onto the ramp towards southbound Route 19 (Washington Road South)
- Bear right onto Old Washington Road
- Turn left onto Country Club Drive
- End Detour
