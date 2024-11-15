Bridge in Upper St. Clair closed until further notice

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — The Country Club Drive Bridge in Upper St. Clair is closed until further notice, PennDOT announced Friday.

The bridge stretches over Washington Road.

PennDOT decided to close the bridge after a recent inspection. It will be closed while further repair options are “further evaluated and completed.”

See detour information below:

West of the structure

Turn right onto Old Washington Road

Turn right onto McMurray Road (Route 3004)

Turn right onto Country Club Drive

End Detour

East of the structure

Turn left onto McMurray Road (Route 3004)

Turn left onto the ramp towards southbound Route 19 (Washington Road South)

Bear right onto Old Washington Road

Turn left onto Country Club Drive

End Detour

