Bridgeville police officer charged in 2023 pedestrian crash

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A Bridgeville police officer is facing aggravated assault by vehicle charges after a pedestrian crash in December 2023.

The officer’s name is Daine Lower.

Last year, a 25-year-old woman was walking across a pedestrian walkway when she was hit by the patrol car. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the officer’s body camera shows him using his cell phone video while driving, just before the crash. Police say he appeared to be watching a video on his phone.

Video from the patrol vehicle shows the officer was traveling 29 mph when he hit the victim and that he didn’t hit the brakes at impact, according to Allegheny County police.

Lower is also charged with reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

Lower is no longer employed with the Bridgeville Police Department, according to police.

Bridgeville Police Chief Chad King released a statement, saying in part that the department has fully cooperated with the investigation.

