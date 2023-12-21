Bridgeville police officer on leave after allegedly hitting pedestrian with patrol car

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Channel 11 has learned exclusively that a Bridgeville police officer is on administrative leave and under investigation by Allegheny County Police after he hit a pedestrian with his patrol car while on duty.

It happened just steps away from the police department.

On 11 News at 6, Channel 11′s Cara Sapida is live in Bridgeville with what she’s uncovered.

