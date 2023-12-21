Police investigating shooting outside of popular Lower Burrell bar

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a shooting outside of a popular bar in Lower Burrell Thursday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. outside of Mogie’s Irish Pub near the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road and Leechburg Road.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranak is at the scene working to learn more. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.

Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is currently not known.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said there is an active and ongoing investigation.

The DA’s office said a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

No other information was immediately available.

