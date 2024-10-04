Local

Brighton Township assisted living community closing, giving residents days to find new homes

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV

Brighton Township assisted living community closing, giving residents days to find new homes

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents at Cambridge Pointe, an assisted living community in Brighton Township, were notified that they have just days before the facility closes for good.

“This is what we got today your facility is closing what are your rights as a resident,” said Kim Decouto as she showed the Channel 11 News team the notice the facility left her mother.

On 11 at 11, what we’ve learned about what’s next for these residents and their families.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • UPMC plans to buy multiple MedExpress urgent care locations in 2025
  • Student loan grace period ends; what happens now?
  • 2 men arrested after attack in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh-area Red Cross volunteers head south to help Hurricane Helene victims
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Countdown

    Most Read