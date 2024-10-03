2 men arrested after attack in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two 18-year-olds were arrested after a fight in Downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday.

Pittsburgh police said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street at around 9 p.m.

Officers found a man on the ground when they arrived. He had multiple bruises and cuts on his face, including a large welt above his eye and a cut lip. He was having a hard time breathing and speaking.

A bystander provided officers with a video of the attack. The video showed a group of around eight people kicking and stomping the victim as he lay on the ground, police said.

Officers quickly found two of the suspects in Triangle Park.

Robert Richard, 18, of North Versailles and William Yarbrough, 18, of Pittsburgh were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. His relationship with the other attackers is not known at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

