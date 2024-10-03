Local

UPMC plans to buy multiple MedExpress urgent care locations in 2025

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — UPMC plans to take over a number of MedExpress urgent cares in 2025.

The company detailed a new joint venture with GoHealth Urgent Care in a statement shared with Channel 11.

UPMC and GoHealth Urgent Care will first team up, making UPMC urgent and express care locations “UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care.”

Then, the partnership will operate MedExpress locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia.

Read the full statement below:

UPMC and GoHealth Urgent Care both focus on providing access to high quality health care conveniently, where people live their lives. This is why we have formed a new joint venture that will support expanded access to on-demand care in the communities we serve. Next spring, UPMC Urgent Care and UPMC Express Care will become UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care. This partnership will also be assuming the operations of a number of MedExpress Urgent Care centers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia. The new UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will provide convenient access to lower-cost high-quality health care, particularly for vulnerable populations outside of the emergency room setting. This will bring more ambulatory services – such as unscheduled and primary care, women’s health, orthopedics and radiology – directly to communities that need them. During this transition, MedExpress, UPMC Urgent Care and UPMC Express Care locations will continue to operate under their current names.

