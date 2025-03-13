Brockway Commerce Center secures tenant before construction completion in Washington County

After years, if not decades, of the former Brockway Glass Plant in Washington County sitting neglected and deteriorating, the new Brockway Commerce Center is on the brink of being completed with a new tenant leased for it before construction is finished.

Lou Oliva, an executive managing director of the Pittsburgh office of Newmark, who represents the leasing for the project, said there was a total of 320,000 square feet of interest for the 100,000-square-foot building now leased and awaiting an announcement in the near future.

He views the lease deal as a strong market signal of a busy industrial leasing season to come after what has been a bit of a market lull in recent months with a host of new projects in development but awaiting to be fully leased.

