Broderick Jones excited to join teammates at training camp

LATROBE, Pa. — The Steelers continued to drill the fundamentals as another day of training camp wrapped up at Saint Vincent College.

Channel 11 sports director Jenna Harner got some clarity on one of the players who was just cleared to return to practice.

She spoke with Broderick Jones since he was medically cleared to return.

The offensive lineman is relieved to be back on the field with his teammates.

Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 12 of last season that ultimately required spinal fusion surgery in the offseason.

Jones was asked if he thought this could’ve been a career-ending injury.

He said it was incredibly eye-opening because it was the first serious injury of his career.

Jones, who’s worked as the second-team left tackle so far in camp, says he’s feeling good; he really just needs to knock the rust off and get his conditioning back up.

Harner asked him about the plan the coaching staff has to get him up to full speed

“Just continue to get healthy. You know, that’s the first thing. That’s the main goal. Because if I’m not healthy, you know, I’m not gonna be out there. But that was like the main focus for them. You know, just talking to me like, don’t try and rush it, you know, because anything can happen. So, you know, just taking your time and actually like listening to the points that they’re giving you and just implementing them into your day-to-day,” Jones.

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