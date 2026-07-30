Pittsburgh-area courses land on Golfweek’s best public and private rankings

Several greater Pittsburgh-area golf courses are among the best public and private links in Pennsylvania, according to Golfweek.

The publication’s annual Golfweek’s Best lists rank courses in several categories, including public access and private membership and those built before and after 1960. Golfweek’s editors put together the independent rankings based on input from more than 800 raters around the world.

Oakmont Country Club, located just outside Pittsburgh and the host of the 2025 U.S. Open, was the top Pennsylvania course on the list, and ranked No. 6 on the nationwide list of the top 200 Classic Golf Courses. Fox Chapel Golf Club was No. 4 on the Pennsylvania list, with Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier coming in at No. 7. Pittsburgh Field Club was tied with Saucon Valley Golf Club in Bethlehem for No. 13, while Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown came in tied for No. 16 with Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.

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