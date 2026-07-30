2 killed, 1 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Two people are dead, and another person was critically injured following a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 51 in Fayette County.

Emergency crews were called to the 3530 block of Pittsburgh Road in Perryopolis near Randall’s Restaurant around 11:51 a.m.

State police confirmed two people were killed in the crash, the motorcyclist and the driver of the other vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Route 51 is shut down in both directions between Rehoboth Church Road and Constitution Street.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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