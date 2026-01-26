Brookline residents digging out, wait on plow trucks to hit their streets

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors along Sageman Avenue in Brookline say they only had their street plowed once Sunday. Residents say it’s frustrating.

“I want them to plow our street like they plow other streets. We’re not asking for a clear street but you can see a car can’t even go up and down here,” said Brookline neighbor Mike Talerico.

Longtime neighbors say they typically don’t see city plow trucks for a normal snowfall.

Amy Jones said, “We’re the last street in the city of Pittsburgh and then you got Baldwin Township right here and I think sometimes the trucks are a little scared to go down this street too.”

Jones says she saw one plow truck yesterday and then hasn’t seen another one since.

She said, “I’m concerned about the elderly and some of our neighbors who have handicapped people in the street that god forbid someone really needed them - how are they going to get down here? “

Monday she and others spent their day digging out.

“I plow through the alley because that’s street’s clear over there and then i make it down onto my street and then i learn how to fight this for 40 years,” Talerico added.

In other areas of Brookline, neighbors say they felt the city did alright.

“I think they did good, I think they did good yeah - I mean they can do a little bit better but ain’t nobody perfect,” said Leonard Sly of Brookline.

Other neighbors say their roads were treated.

Johanna Smith said, “They did it twice and we’re over there on Rossmor and I don’t know if it’s drivable because we haven’t tried but we can see the road. It’s been salted - like I said it’s really hard to keep up with this stuff so I’m impressed.”

