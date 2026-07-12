Brooms! Pirates Sweep Brewers out of Town With Resounding Win in Last Game Before Break

PITTSBURGH — Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

After winning both games of a doubleheader on Saturday, the Pirates used a 10-run fourth inning to lift them to a 14-5 win on Sunday afternoon and a series sweep of the first-place Brewers at PNC Park.

Key Moments

The Pirates scored 10 runs in the same inning for the second time this season. They also scored 10 in the sixth inning against the Nationals on April 13. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time in franchise inning the Pirates have had two 10-run innings in the same season.

Player of the Game

Hard not to give this one to the entire offense. All nine starters had at least one hit and scored at least one run. Eight of the nine starters drove in at least one run.

Stat to Know

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the first nine batters all reached base. It’s the first time the Pirates did that since the sixth inning against the Expos in Montreal on June 27, 1986.

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