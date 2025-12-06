Man shot, killed after a shooting in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting at the Elks Lodge in New Kensington early Saturday morning.

According to the Westmoreland County DA’s Office, county detectives were called to assist New Kensington Police Department at the Elks Lodge on Third Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and no arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are reviewing video and following leads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

