Brother’s Brother Foundation helping those impacted by Hawaiian wildfires

PITTSBURGH — Fourteen palates of baby formula and two palates of hygiene kits are slated to be flown across the country to Maui, Hawaii over the next week to help the victims of the wildfires who have lost everything.

Ozzy Samad is the President of Brother’s Brother Foundation.

“The minute honestly we started seeing how big a calamity this really was we started evaluating what we could do and how we could help,” Samad said.

He says finding the helpers in Pittsburgh to pitch in came easily. Giant Eagle donated $210,000 worth of baby formula.

Samad said, “We’re really fortunate to have partners, corporate partners that are responsible such as giant eagle and Alcoa and the hygiene kits were put together by your viewers by the residents of the city of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.”

The total value of this first shipment is $250,000. Samad says it’ll all be flown to Maui, Hawaii where partners on the ground will make sure the items get into the victims’ hands. While this marks the first round of donations to Hawaii, Samad says it certainly won’t be the last.

Brother’s Brother says the most effective way to help is to give monetary donations to the USA disaster relief fund via their website, brothersbrother.org. They said 100% of donations go to those in need.

