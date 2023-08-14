2 Plum Borough employees, including borough manager, killed in house explosion, sources say

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Sources tell Channel 11 that two Plum Borough employees died in the house explosion Saturday, including Plum Borough manager Michael Thomas.

Thomas lived one home over from where the explosion happened, but he was inside the home that exploded at the time.

The female borough employee has not been identified, but we’ve learned that her husband remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Several sources also told Channel 11 that Casey and Keegan Clontz are among the five who died after a house on Rustic Ridge exploded Saturday morning. Casey was 38, Keegan was 12.

We're learning more about the victims of the devastating house explosion

