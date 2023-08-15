Homeowners had ‘hot water tank issues’ before Plum house explosion, officials say

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office has confirmed the house that exploded in Plum on Saturday had hot water tank issues.

The tank was located in the basement of the home along Rustic Ridge Drive. The fire marshal said in an update that they will investigate that information, as well as any other possibilities that may explain what happened.

Five people were killed in the explosion. 11 News has learned the identity of four of the victims. The fifth, who remains unnamed, was an employee of Plum Borough.

Officials said people who do not live in the area or have “no reason to be there” continue to travel to the site of the explosion. Allegheny County leaders are asking anyone who does not live in the area and has no reason to be there to stay away.

The fire marshal has released all but three properties back to the homeowners, with the exception of 139, 141 and 143 Rustic Ridge Drive.

