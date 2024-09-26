Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh prepares to provide support Hurricane Helene victims

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh non-profit organization is preparing to help victims of Hurricane Helene.

The Brother’s Brother Foundation said it has been monitoring the storm as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

They have been working with their partners in Tallahassee and Tampa Bay.

Brother’s Brother Foundation, located at 1200 Galveston Avenue, is a non-profit organization that works to provide relief and development across the globe. They focus on healthcare, infrastructure, disaster response and education.

They have spent this week preparing to send money to the area to help people buy food or other critical supplies. They will also send trucks filled with supplies, safety equipment, water and hygiene kits as they are needed.

Donations are being excepted on the foundation’s website.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Brother’s Brother Foundation.

