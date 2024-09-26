Rachael DelTondo’s ex-fiancé charged with allegedly beating girlfriend

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A key figure in the Rachael DelTondo murder investigation is now facing charged for allegedly beating his girlfriend.

According to police, Frank Catroppa strangled his girlfriend inside their Moon Township home. He then allegedly broke their security cameras to try and cover up the abuse.

Catroppa had previously been engaged to DelTondo, but their wedding was called off seven months before her murder in 2018.

Police said DelTondo had just been dropped off at her mother’s house along Buchanan Street in Aliquippa when she was shot at least 10 times.

No one has been charged in her death, but last year, the Beaver County District Attorney named Sheldon Jeter, Jr. as the prime suspect. He has maintained he had nothing to do with DelTondo’s murder.

Jeter was sentenced to life in prison in 2021 for the deadly shooting of his childhood friend.

