Brother’s Brother Foundation to send supplies to aid Maui wildfire victims

PITTSBURGH — The Brother’s Brother Foundation, a non-profit organization based out of Pittsburgh, will be sending supplies to Hawaii to aid the victims of the Maui wildfires.

According to the non-profit, the organization is finalizing logistics to send 14 pallets of baby formula, hygiene kits and personal sized tarps to the island.

The baby formula was donated to the organization by Giant Eagle and the hygiene kits were assembled by local volunteers.

The Brother’s Brother Foundation also said they will be providing grants to foodbanks in the affected area as part of their initial response.

If you would like to donate to the non-profit to support their response, you can visit their website at www.brothersbrother.org.

Checks should be made payable to Brother’s Brother foundation and sent to the follow address: Brother’s Brother Foundation, P.O. Box 645934, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15264-5257. Checks should also note “US Disaster Relief” in the memo field.

