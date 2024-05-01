Brownsville Area School District students will learn remotely Wednesday after possible threat

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Students in the Brownsville Area School District will learn remotely on Wednesday as police investigate a possible threat.

A note to parents said the district received a Safe2Say report of a possible threat at the high school.

District leaders do not have enough information to determine if the threat is credible, prompting the switch to remote learning.

State police and Redstone police were notified.

