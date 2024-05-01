Local

Brownsville Area School District students will learn remotely Wednesday after possible threat

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Brownsville Area School District students will learn remotely Wednesday after possible threat

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Students in the Brownsville Area School District will learn remotely on Wednesday as police investigate a possible threat.

A note to parents said the district received a Safe2Say report of a possible threat at the high school.

District leaders do not have enough information to determine if the threat is credible, prompting the switch to remote learning.

State police and Redstone police were notified.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt for violating gag order
  • 3 people arrested after traffic stop in Pittsburgh; could be related to Mercer gun store burglary
  • Passengers get stuck on Pittsburgh-bound train for more than 6 hours
  • VIDEO: 2 children fall from window in Allegheny County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read