Bruno Mars bringing ‘The Romantic Tour’ to Pittsburgh this year

PITTSBURGH — Musical phenomenon Bruno Mars will perform in Pittsburgh this year.

His first global headline tour in nearly a decade, Mars’ “The Romantic Tour” will arrive at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The tour will support Mars’ forthcoming album “The Romantic,” slated for release on Feb. 27, and feature nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee.

Other supporting acts include Victoria Monét, RAYE and Leon Thomas, appearing at select shows.

The tour will be produced by Live Nation and encompass nearly 40 performances across North America, Europe and the UK.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 15, starting at 12 p.m. An artist presale will take place on Wednesday at the same time, with fans required to sign up by Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Mars has experienced substantial success recently, with his Las Vegas residency and record-breaking international tours across various continents. He became the first international artist of the 21st century to hold seven consecutive sold-out concerts at the Tokyo Dome in early 2024.

Notably, Mars achieved the highest-grossing tour in Brazilian history, performing 14 sold-out stadium shows in five major cities. Additionally, he opened the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with two sold-out performances in August 2024, featuring a guest appearance from Lady Gaga.

