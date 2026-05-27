Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney elects four to board of directors

PITTSBURGH — Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney announced four newly elected and reelected members of the law firm’s board of directors, as well as an additional role for its former chairman and CEO.

The shareholders include Gretchen Jankowski, Jill Lashay, Jennifer Olmedo-Rodriguez and Matthew Corso. Corso is newly elected to a board position.

Additionally, Joseph Dougherty has been elected to the at-large compensation committee seat. Dougherty, based in Philadelphia, is the firm’s immediate past chairman and CEO, managing Buchanan from 2016 through May 2024. Dougherty is a shareholder in the litigation section.

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