Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney extends lease at downtown Pittsburgh HQ

PITTSBURGH — Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC has extended the lease for its flagship downtown Pittsburgh office at the Union Trust Building.

The Davis Cos., the Boston-based real estate investment, development and management firm that acquired the iconic building at 501 Grant Street in 2017, announced on May 27 that it has secured a long-term lease extension with the law firm. Buchanan will continue to occupy 115,335 square feet, Davis said.

Buchanan, Pittsburgh’s third-largest law firm,moved to the Union Trust Building in 2019from One Oxford Centre after a three-year search. It was a homecoming:Union Trust had been the firm’s home from 1923 to 1952, a 29-year tenure that even eclipsed the past 24 at One Oxford Centre, two blocks away.

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