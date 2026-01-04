Building a total loss after reported commercial structure fire in Indiana County, officials say

A fire left a building in Indiana County a total loss on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Vanderbilt Street in Green Township at 8:43 p.m. for a reported commercial structure fire, the Commodore Volunteer Fire Department says.

A 911 caller reported seeing smoke and flames from a building’s roof, and hearing explosions, Commodore officials say.

Crews arrived and confirmed the reports, finding that the fire was mainly in the building’s roof and ceiling.

It took up to two hours for crews to extinguish the fire, which was burning in multiple layers of roof and ceiling.

No one was injured, but the building is likely a total loss, officials say.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s cause.

