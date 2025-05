How much cash do you have set aside?

Could you pay your rent or mortgage if you lost your job?

Consumer Adviser Clark Howard shows you how to save money no matter how much you make, so you’re ready for a financial emergency, on Channel 11 Morning News at 5:45 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group