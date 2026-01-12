Bundle up! Temperatures dip below freezing during Steelers playoff game

PITTSBURGH — While sunshine increases this afternoon, it stays breezy and cold with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Bundle up for the Steelers game tonight. Kick-off temperature will be around the freezing mark with wind chills in the 20s throughout the game. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s.

Expect sunshine and clouds early Tuesday. It’ll still be breezy, but warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Clouds will increase, and rain is expected to develop on Tuesday evening.

Scattered showers are expected early Wednesday, with windy conditions and colder air rushing in, mixing rain and snow showers.

Snow showers are possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, creating slippery conditions and impacting roads. Make sure to check back for updates.

This next cold snap will hang on into the weekend with the chance of another round of snow showers in the area Saturday and a blast of colder air on Sunday.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group