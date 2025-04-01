Burglar breaks window, steals tobacco products from Pittsburgh Dollar General

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a burglary at the Dollar General in Bloomfield that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Centre Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Public Safety officials said someone threw a rock through a window to get inside and then stole tobacco products and lighters.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot toward Baum Boulevard.

Pittsburgh detectives are investigating and working to obtain any surveillance video.

