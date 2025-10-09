Burglary suspect arrested after he was found sleeping in a victim’s home

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in Pine Township are still trying to wrap their heads around a bizarre series of crimes committed overnight on Bakerstown Road.

Northern Regional Police said Michael Bohl, 37, vandalized the Magnolia and Pine restaurant, then went house-by-house, stealing American flags, rummaging through neighbors’ yards, and entering homes.

Doorbell video captured Bohl on camera at one of the homes around 3:30 am.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to learn how one family responded when they found him sleeping in their home.

