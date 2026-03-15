Burn survivors, care providers reunite at UPMC Mercy to celebrate recovery

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Mercy hosted dozens of former patients and their families Sunday for the hospital’s annual Burn Survivors Sunday.

The reunion brought patients together with the doctors, nurses and physical therapists who managed their care.

Attendees had the opportunity to thank the staff members who assisted them during their hospital stays and long-term rehabilitation.

UPMC Mercy is the only hospital in Western Pennsylvania that houses both a Comprehensive Burn Center and a Level I Regional Resource Trauma Center under one roof.

Dr. Jenny Ziembicki serves as the medical director of the UPMC Mercy Burn Center. During the event, she spoke to the survivors about the importance of their individual journeys and their potential to motivate others.

“Each of you has overcome this painful struggle,” Ziembicki said. “Each of you has a unique ability to help others overcome those same struggles. Your success can help inspire success in others.”

Ziembicki noted that the path to healing from a burn is often extensive and requires significant persistence. She explained that the event is meaningful for the medical staff who witness the initial stages of these injuries.

“Burns are a painful injury, and the recovery process is long and difficult,” Ziembicki said. “For the doctors, nurses and therapists who see the patients through that painful process, it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate their recovery.”

The celebration featured a Hawaiian luau-themed lunch and a musical performance by The Steel City Ukuleles. Family-friendly activities included balloon animals as well as arts and crafts for children in attendance.

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