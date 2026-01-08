Burrell High School evacuated after message found on bathroom wall, officials say

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Students at Burrell High School returned to class on Thursday after being evacuated due to a message found in a bathroom.

Burrell School District posted on social media at 10:44 a.m. that the high school was evacuating to the football field. A reason was not given at the time, and the public was told not to call the school or enter the campus.

At 10:58 a.m., the district gave an update, attributed to Superintendent Dr. Shannon Wagner. The update said a message had been found on a bathroom wall, reading, “I am going to bomb this school.”

The building was evacuated according to safety protocols, and Lower Burrell police were checking the building, Wagner said.

At 11:44 a.m., Wagner said students were returning to the high school building and classes were resuming.

“No immediate concern” had been found, and the district and police will continue to investigate, Wagner said.

