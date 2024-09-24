Local

Burrell School District students will learn virtually Tuesday as leaders investigate threat

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Students in the Burrell School District will learn virtually on Tuesday as leaders investigate a threat made on social media.

The district was on lockdown on Monday due to circulating social media posts, which were deemed uncredible.

Once the school day ended, another post began to circulate, causing concern for parents and students.

The district will follow a two-hour delay schedule Tuesday. Students will receive more information in the morning.

