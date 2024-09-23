New sober game room opens next weekend in Sharpsburg

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A new sober game room is coming to Sharpsburg.

Addiction Recovery Ministry created the game room, which is designed for people recovering from substance use disorders and gives them a space to socialize and have fun.

The game room features a pool table, dart board, foosball, air hockey, ping pong, an arcade game, a TV and snacks and drinks.

Everything in the game room is available at no charge.

The room’s operating hours will be on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. starting Friday.

The game room is located at the John Paul I Center at 201 9th Street in Sharpsburg.

